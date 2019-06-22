Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Tossing bullpen session Saturday

Syndergaard (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports

It still seems like he is Wednesday's probable starter in Philadelphia, but that hasn't been confirmed by the team. Syndergaard has a 3.20 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 19.2 innings over three June starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories