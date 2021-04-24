Syndergaard topped out at 97 mph with his fastball and threw all his pitches during an intrasquad game Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It looks like the right-hander has all but completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery in March 2020. As Syndergaard began the season on the 60-day IL he won't be eligible to join the Mets rotation until the end of May, giving him plenty of time to get fully stretched out, although the club has previously indicated it's targeting a mid-June return for Thor.