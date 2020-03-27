Play

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Undergoes Tommy John surgery

Syndergaard underwent successful Tommy John surgery Thursday to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

News of the impending procedure was reported earlier this week, and the right-hander will miss all of the 2020 season and at least part of the 2021 season while facing a 12-to-14 month recovery. Syndergaard apparently had the issue crop up prior to the suspension of spring training, though it didn't show in his numbers with an 11:0 K:BB over eight innings. Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha are in line to round out the starting rotation once play resumes for the Mets.

