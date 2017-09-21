Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will be re-evaluated before final homestand
Syndergaard (lat) will be re-evaluated Friday, SportsNet New York reports.
Team doctors will gauge Syndergaard's health upon the team's return home, four days after his most recent simulated game (39 pitches). Syndergaard is not currently scheduled to start a game this weekend against the Nationals, but there has been talk that the right-hander could still make a couple appearances before the end of the season.
