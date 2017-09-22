Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will pitch one inning Saturday
Syndergaard (lat) will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, but then be replaced by Matt Harvey in the second inning, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This will be Syndergaard's first major-league appearance since April 30, although it'll be a brief outing. The right-hander was able to throw 39 pitches during a simulated game Monday, but will surely be in store for far less during Saturday's contest. Looking ahead, it hasn't been determined whether he will take the mound again, or in what capacity, over the final week of the 2017 season, although Syndergaard did state that he would like to make two appearances before the end of the year. There will likely be a definitive plan set up early next week, especially once the club is able to determine his status following Saturday's game.
