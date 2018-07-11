Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will start Friday against Washington

Syndergaard (finger) will start against the Nationals on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Syndergaard felt "great" following a bullpen session Wednesday, which was the final hurdle he had to clear before his return. The right-hander also appeared in a rehab outing with short-season Brooklyn on Sunday, allowing just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings.

