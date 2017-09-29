Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will start Sunday on 25-pitch limit

Syndergaard will start Sunday's game against the Phillies but exit at the end of the first inning or once he's reached 25 pitches, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Since Jacob deGrom is dealing with an illness and will be unable to make his scheduled start Saturday, the club will move Seth Lugo up a day and let Syndergaard record one last start before the end of the season. Once Syndergaard hits his limit, Johnny Wholestaff will take over in his place.