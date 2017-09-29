Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will start Sunday; toss 25 pitches
Syndergaard will start Sunday's game against the Phillies, but exit at the end of the first inning or once he's reached the 25-pitch limit, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Since Jacob deGrom is dealing with an illness and will be unable to make his scheduled start Saturday, the club will move Seth Lugo up a day and let Syndergaard record one last start before the end of the season. Once Syndergaard hits his limit, which will likely take him out of the game following the conclusion of the first fram, Johnny Wholestaff is set to take over in his place.
More News
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Slated to pitch Sunday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Set for one more appearance•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throws five pitches in return•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will pitch one inning Saturday•
-
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Will be re-evaluated before final homestand•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...