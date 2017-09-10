Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Won't throw Sunday

Syndergaard (lat) is experiencing soreness and won't throw a simulated game Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It doesn't appear that Syndergaard incurred a setback while rehabbing his injury, as the team said that Sunday's scheduled workout was delayed due to "general soreness." At this point in time, it's unknown when the Mets plan to have Sundergaard throw his next simulated game, which is expected to be approximately 50 pitches.