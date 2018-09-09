Mets' Noah Syndergaard: X-rays come back clean
Manager Mickey Callaway said X-rays on Syndergaard (ribs) came back negative, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. "He looks to be in a pretty good spot," the manager said.
Syndergaard exited Saturday's game in the seventh inning after getting hit by a comebacker, but it sounds like he's simply dealing with a bruise after initial tests came back clean. He should be considered day-to-day for now. The Mets will likely wait and see how the right-hander feels in the coming days before determining if he'll make his next start on schedule.
