Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Yields four runs in no-decision

Syndergaard allowed four runs on 10 hits with two walks and six strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Rockies on Wednesday.

The good news is Syndergaard somewhat limited the damage considering he allowed 12 baserunners, but this was also the third straight start where he yielded four runs. After working hard to overcome a terrible outing on Aug. 28, Syndergaard's ERA is back to almost four and a quarter, and he's barely averaging a strikeout per inning. Overall, he is 10-8 with a 4.22 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 186 strikeouts in 185.2 innings this season. Syndergaard will make his next start Tuesday at home against the Marlins.