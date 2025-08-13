Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed on Wednesday that McLean will start Saturday's game against the Mariners, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It had been reported by Andy Martino of SNY.tv that McLean was expected to start Saturday's contest, and now Mendoza has confirmed the news. McLean is the Mets' top pitching prospect, and the 24-year-old has a sturdy 2.45 ERA and 10.1 K/9 across 21 games (18 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this season. The Mets will need to make a move to add McLean to their 40-man and 26-man rosters ahead of Saturday's start.