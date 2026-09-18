McLean (11-10) took the loss Thursday against the Phillies, striking out five while giving up one run on seven hits and three walks in six innings.

McLean was outstanding in a losing effort, spinning six innings of one-run ball Thursday. The right-hander has been excellent for the most part recently, firing at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer in 12 of his last 14 starts. He's set to take a 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 189:69 K:BB over 172.2 innings into his next and likely final appearance of the year in Texas.