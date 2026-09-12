McLean (11-9) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

McLean entered Friday's game having allowed two runs or less in each of his five prior outings. He couldn't replicate that success against the Yankees, with four of the five runs he gave up coming from home runs to Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice in the second and fifth innings, respectively. The 10 hits allowed were a career worst for McLean, and he now sports a 3.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 184:66 K:BB over 166.2 innings this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Phillies.