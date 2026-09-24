McLean earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings.

McLean allowed just one hit in the first four innings before the Rangers scored twice in the fifth. However, McLean responded by retiring Texas in order in both the sixth and seventh, keeping the game level until Marcus Semien's go-ahead homer in the eighth. The 2026 season was a disaster for the Mets, and while McLean also endured some struggles here and there, he ended the year on a strong note. He allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his final eight starts, posting a 2.20 ERA with a 38:22 K:BB across 49 innings over that span. On the season, McLean went 12-10 with a 3.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 31 starts and 179.2 frames.