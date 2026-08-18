Mets' Nolan McLean: Takes advantage of sloppy baserunning

McLean (6-6) was credited with the win against the Padres on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and four walks while striking out three across six innings.

It's a bit of a miracle that McLean managed to escape Monday's outing having allowed just one run, but he can thank the Padres hitters for that. At one point, McLean allowed seven consecutive Padres on base, but three of San Diego's baserunners ended up being thrown out at home, two of which occurred back-to-back in the first frame. McLean settled in after that, allowing only three batters on base over the next four frames to secure his sixth win of the year and 15th quality start, the latter of which is tied for seventh-most in the majors. He'll take a 3.34 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 142.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the White Sox.