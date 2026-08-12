Mets' Nolan McLean: Tough-luck loss against Atlanta

McLean (8-8) took the loss against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three across six innings.

McLean yielded only two baserunners through his first four innings and kept Atlanta off the board before giving up a leadoff solo homer to Ozzie Albies in the fifth. McLean stayed in to pitch through the sixth inning to secure his 14th quality start of the season (tied for eighth-most in the majors), but he still took the loss as his Mets teammates failed to score. His three punchouts were also his second-lowest of the season (two against the Marlins on May 31), and the 25-year-old right-hander sits at a 3.42 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 136.2 innings this season. McLean's next start is lined up for next week at home against the Padres.