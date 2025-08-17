McLean (1-0) earned the win against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings.

McLean impressed in his major-league debut, firing 55 of 91 pitches for strikes while generating 11 whiffs and limiting the Mariners to four hard-hit balls. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, he joins Matt Harvey as the only Mets pitchers to record eight strikeouts and a win in a scoreless debut. The 24-year-old likely earned at least another turn in the rotation, which would line up for a road matchup with Atlanta next weekend.