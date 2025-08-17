Mets' Nolan McLean: Wins first career start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLean (1-0) earned the win against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out eight over 5.1 scoreless innings.
McLean impressed in his major-league debut, firing 55 of 91 pitches for strikes while generating 11 whiffs and limiting the Mariners to four hard-hit balls. Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, he joins Matt Harvey as the only Mets pitchers to record eight strikeouts and a win in a scoreless debut. The 24-year-old likely earned at least another turn in the rotation, which would line up for a road matchup with Atlanta next weekend.
More News
-
Mets' Nolan McLean: Officially called up for start•
-
Mets' Nolan McLean: Confirmed for start Saturday•
-
Mets' Nolan McLean: Set for MLB debut Saturday•
-
Mets' Nolan McLean: Could make MLB debut in bullpen•
-
Mets' Nolan McLean: Racking up Ks at Syracuse•
-
Mets' Nolan McLean: Dazzles in Triple-A debut•