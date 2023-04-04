site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Omar Narvaez: Out of lineup Tuesday
Narvaez is not in the Mets' starting lineup Tuesday.
Tomas Nido will get a turn at catcher and bat ninth against the Brewers and left-hander Wade Miley. This looks to be a routine day of rest for Narvaez.
