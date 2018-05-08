Mets' P.J. Conlon: Allows three runs in no-decision
Conlon allowed three runs on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Reds. He struck out one.
Conlon enjoyed a strong enough start through two scoreless innings, but he began to unravel a bit in the third, allowing a solo home run to Billy Hamilton. He ran into more trouble in the fourth, allowing two more runs on three hits before he was pulled with two outs. Conlon struggled in the minor leagues at the start of the season, and this uninspiring outing will likely make his stay with the big club a brief one.
