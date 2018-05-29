Conlon allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out a batter over just two innings in a no-decision Monday against Atlanta.

Luckily for Conlon, the Mets were able to stage a comeback, but he had nothing to fool Atlanta's lineup. He was touched up for a pair of doubles and a home run among the eight hits and managed just 28 strikes on 46 pitches. Conlon was only forced to take the start after the Mets needed Seth Lugo for 1.1 innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader; it's unclear if Conlon will return to New York's bullpen or get the boot to Triple-A Las Vegas after this stinker.