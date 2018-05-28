Conlon will start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Braves, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Seth Lugo, who was originally going to start the second game of Monday's twin bill, is unavailable after tossing 1.1 innings in Game 1, so Conlon will take the ball instead. The 24-year-old struggled in a spot start for the big club earlier in the year, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings against the Reds. He'll likely head back to the minors and rejoin the Triple-A Las Vegas' rotation following Monday's outing.