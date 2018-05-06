Conlon had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas and will start for the Mets on Monday against Cincinnati.

Conlon received a spring training invite from the Mets, but didn't quite make the cut and started the season at the Triple-A level. It's been a bit of a rocky road since, as the left-hander owners a 6.75 ERA and 1-2 record across five starts for the Aces. The 24-year-old will now make his MLB debut Monday against a Cincinnati squad that entering Sunday, has the fourth-worst batting average (.242) against left-handed pitching this season.