Kivlehan signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday.

Kivlehan has found a new home after being cut loose by the Reds last week. The 28-year-old was hitting just .167/.255/.167 across 47 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville before parting ways with Cincinnati. He'll report to Triple-A Las Vegas where he'll serve as organizational depth.

