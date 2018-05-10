Mets' Patrick Kivlehan: Inks minor-league deal
Kivlehan signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday.
Kivlehan has found a new home after being cut loose by the Reds last week. The 28-year-old was hitting just .167/.255/.167 across 47 plate appearances with Triple-A Louisville before parting ways with Cincinnati. He'll report to Triple-A Las Vegas where he'll serve as organizational depth.
