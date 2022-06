Mazeika is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

When he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 13 after James McCann (wrist) was placed on the injured list, Mazeika initially split work behind the plate with Tomas Nido. The timeshare is no more, however, as Nido will nab his fifth consecutive start Tuesday while Mazeika is stuck on the bench.