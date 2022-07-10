The Mets recalled Mazeika from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
He'll be available as a depth option behind Tomas Nido after the Mets placed top catcher James McCann (oblique) on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Marlins. As was the case when McCann was for significant time earlier this season with a fractured wrist, Mazeika is expected to see light duty behind Nido, who doesn't offer much from an offensive standpoint but is valued for his defensive work and game-calling skills.