Mets' Paul Blackburn: Rehab starting at rookie level
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blackburn (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Mets' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday.
A previous report indicated Blackburn's rehab stint would begin at Single-A Port St. Lucie on Friday, but he'll get his start in the FCL instead. He's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list in late July.
