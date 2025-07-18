default-cbs-image
Blackburn (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Mets' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday.

A previous report indicated Blackburn's rehab stint would begin at Single-A Port St. Lucie on Friday, but he'll get his start in the FCL instead. He's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list in late July.

