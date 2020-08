Sewald allowed two hits and a walk in 1.2 scoreless innings during Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

The right-hander entered the game in the fourth inning after a poor performance from Steven Matz, but Sewald ran into trouble of his own in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs before getting bailed out by Jeurys Familia. Sewald has a 5.06 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 2:2 K:BB through 5.1 innings, and his low-leverage role offers little fantasy appeal.