Sewald was called up to the majors on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Sewald has a 5.05 ERA in 41 innings for the Mets this season. His 24.1 percent strikeout rate and 7.5 percent walk rate are each solid, but he barely gets any ground balls (27.1 percent). He'll fill the bullpen spot vacated by Jeurys Familia, who was traded to the Athletics on Saturday.