Mets' Paul Sewald: Called up from Las Vegas
Sewald was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Sewald has appeared in 26 games for the Mets this year, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. He will likely be deployed in a middle-relief role while with the team. In a corresponding move, Jerry Blevins was put on the bereavement list.
