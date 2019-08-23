Sewald struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Thursday to record his first save of the season in a win over Cleveland.

The ninth inning never happened due to rain, giving Sewald his third career save and allowing manager Mickey Callaway to avoid having to decide whether to use Edwin Diaz or Seth Lugo as his closer for the evening. Sewald has apparently worked his way into the Mets' setup crew with a 5:0 K:BB in two scoreless innings since rejoining the bullpen.