Sewald didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to earn the save Thursday against the Nationals.

Sewald entered the game in the 12th inning and needed only 11 pitches to secure the win after Robert Gsellman blew a save chance earlier in the game. It was only his second save of the season, and he isn't likely to pick up many -- if any -- more opportunities before season's end.

