Sewald has posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB through 5.1 innings this spring.

The right-hander is coming off an encouraging big-league campaign, as Sewald compiled a 22:3 K:BB through 19.2 innings with a FIP more than a full run below his 4.58 ERA. His spot in the Mets' bullpen seems secure for the regular season, but he's unlikely to see much high-leverage work -- Sewald recorded only one save and zero holds in 2019.

