Mets' Paul Sewald: Having solid spring
Sewald has posted a 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB through 5.1 innings this spring.
The right-hander is coming off an encouraging big-league campaign, as Sewald compiled a 22:3 K:BB through 19.2 innings with a FIP more than a full run below his 4.58 ERA. His spot in the Mets' bullpen seems secure for the regular season, but he's unlikely to see much high-leverage work -- Sewald recorded only one save and zero holds in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...