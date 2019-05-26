Sewald cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Sewald was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 29-year-old has a 4.82 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 18.2 innings with Syracuse this season.

