Mets' Paul Sewald: Ineffective again Friday
Sewald (0-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing four runs on five hits over 1.2 innings while striking out two.
The big blow off Sewald was a three-run jack by Kyle Schwarber in the eighth inning, the fourth homer the right-hander has served up this season -- all of which have come since the beginning of May. Sewald has been scored upon in three straight appearances, pushing his ERA up to 4.73, but his 1.18 WHIP and 33:5 K:BB are actually solid. Given the injuries and ineffectiveness hampering the Mets bullpen and pitching staff, the team needs the 28-year-old to figure out how to keep the ball in the park and give them reliable middle relief innings, but until he does his fantasy value is minimal even in deep NL-only formats.
