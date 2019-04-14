The Mets recalled Sewald from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Sewald will provide an fresh arm out of the bullpen in place of long man Corey Oswalt, who was optioned to Syracuse after covering 3.2 innings in relief in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Braves. A veteran of 103 career appearances in the majors, Sewald has supplied a 5.25 ERA and 9.3 K/9 across 121.2 innings.