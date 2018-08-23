Sewald recorded the final two outs of the ninth inning Wednesday, one via strikeout, to pick up his first career save in a 5-3 win over the Giants.

The Mets' closer situation remains a mess, as four different pitchers (Sewald, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo and Jerry Blevins) have notched the team's last four saves. Sewald's 4.68 ERA and 1.4 HR/9 would make him a volatile ninth-inning option even if the team did commit to him in the role, but given the competition and the circumstances, Wednesday's save chance could easily end up being his last of the year despite the successful conversion.