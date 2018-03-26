Sewald earned a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Sewald is likely slated for middle-innings work with AJ Ramos, Anthony Swarzak and Jerry Blevins viewed as the primary members of the bridge to closer Jeurys Familia. That assignment won't translate to many holds for Sewald, rendering him a rather unappealing commodity even in NL-only settings.