Sewald (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Braves, giving up three runs on five hits over three innings of relief while striking out two.

The right-hander entered the game in the fifth inning of a 0-0 tie after Jacob deGrom exited with a hyperextended elbow, but Sewald wasn't able to have the same kind of success. He'd allowed only three earned runs in 13.2 innings prior to Wednesday, and Sewald's 19:2 K:BB on the season remains strong, so he should continue to have fantasy value in deep leagues as a long reliever capable of providing solid ratios and strikeouts.