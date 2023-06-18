Alonso (wrist) was reinstated off the 10-day injured list by the Mets on Sunday.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as there were no inclinations that Alonso was going to be activated this soon. The slugger ended up missing just the minimum 10 days after being placed on the injured list retroactive to June 8 with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. He returns to an .872 OPS with 22 homers and 49 RBI over his first 62 games of the season. Mark Vientos was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse in the corresponding transaction to make room for Alonso on the active roster.