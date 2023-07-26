Alonso went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

The first baseman ended a 12-game power drought by taking Domingo German deep in the third and sixth innings. Alonso began July by slashing .114/.286/.273 through his first 13 contests on the month, but he's now hit safely in five straight while batting .474 (9-for-19) with five extra-base hits including two doubles and a triple. If the Mets are looking for excuses not to blow up the roster at the trade deadline, a return to form for Alonso could provide them with one.