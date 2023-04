Alonso went 2-for-5 with one homer, four RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Alonso currently tops the league with 10 home runs, while also sporting an impressive slash line of .293/.376/.671. The star first baseman has also homered in two straight games. The Florida native is one of the top options in fantasy, barring any unforeseen injuries or slumps.