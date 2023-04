Alonso went 2-for-4 with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-4 victory over San Francisco.

Alonso leads the league in long balls through Thursday's games. The star first baseman is also slashing .286/.375/.649, and is tied for fourth in MLB with 19 RBI. While there is plenty of time for the two-time Home Run Derby champion to cool off, it's worth noting that he's well on pace to surpass his career-high mark of 53 homers.