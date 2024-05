Alonso is day-to-day after a CT scan confirmed he did not suffer a fracture when he was hit by a pitch in the right hand during Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

X-rays and now a CT scan both came back negative, as Alonso has managed to avoid a serious injury. It's possible he could still miss a game or two if he remains sore, but it does not appear a stint on the injured list will be required.