Alonso was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alonso is expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks as he recovers from the pair of wrist injuries. He was sent for a CT scan and MRI on Thursday after getting struck by a 97-mph Charlie Morton fastball in Wednesday's game versus Atlanta. The power-hitting 28-year-old had delivered an .872 OPS with 22 home runs and 49 RBI through 62 games this season with the Mets, who are starting Mark Canha at first base Friday in Pittsburgh. Mark Vientos should also be an option there.