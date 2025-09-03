Alonso went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Tigers.

The first baseman racked up 823 feet worth of long balls by taking Sawyer Gipson-Long deep in the first inning and Chris Paddack in the seventh. Alonso is up to 33 homers on the season through 139 games, including five in his last 11 contests, and with 23 games left on the Mets' schedule, he's got a shot at reaching 40 for the fourth time in his career.