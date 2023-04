Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Alonso came up big once again, after he capitalized on a mistake from Dany Jimenez and sent a fastball over the wall in center field to tie the game up at 3-3 in the ninth inning. It was his league-leading eighth home run and his third over the last four games. Alonso has also tallied at least one hit in nine of his last 10 games and has been a fantasy star in the early-going of the season.