Alonso went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Alonso got the Mets on the board with a 414-foot blast in the seventh inning and then tied the game in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. It was a much-need effort from the 30-year-old, as he'd gone just 1-for-23 since last homering July 23. For the year, he's slashing .260/.352/.498 with 23 long balls, 83 RBI, 55 runs scored and a stolen base across 475 plate appearances.