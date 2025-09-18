Alonso went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Padres.

Alonso opened the scoring with a 445-foot blast off Randy Vasquez with two outs in the first inning. Alonso's now homered in three straight games, giving him 37 long balls on the year. Overall, the first baseman is slashing .270/.345/.526 with 121 RBI and 82 runs scored through 669 plate appearances this season.