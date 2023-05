Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Alonso plated the Mets' only two runs of the game on a solo homer in the fourth and an RBI groundout in the sixth. He's now up to five home runs over his last seven games and has distanced himself a little bit at the top of the league with 18 on the year. The 28-year-old is slashing .230/.325/.541 with 43 RBI, 33 runs and a 24:45 BB:K over 209 plate appearances.